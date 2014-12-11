Pussycat Doll and Cats star Nicole Scherzinger is…allergic to cats
Playing Grizabella the Glamour Cat might be “amazeballs” but the former X Factor judge struggles around real felines
Former member of The Pussycat Dolls and current star of Cats Nicole Scherzinger has a somewhat ironic allergy… she’s allergic to cats.
“I’m studying cats and I’m allergic to cats!” Scherzinger told chat show host Graham Norton, discussing her preparation for the part of Grizabella the Glamour Cat in Andrew Webber’s West End show.
Even so the experience is “amazeballs”, she insists. “I feel like a Shakespearian actor working with Sir Trevor Nunn, it’s hardcore.”
Of course being in Cats or indeed the Pussycat Dolls doesn’t actually require her to be around felines. It’d be rather odd to turn up to the stage show to find furry animals roaming around the stage and Scherzinger sneezing away back stage.
But it’s a funny coincidence. Perhaps Andrew Garfield loathes spiders. Maybe Ben Affleck lies awake at night worrying about bats…
See Nicole Scherzinger on the Graham Norton Show on Friday 12th December at 10:35pm on BBC1