Pulp confirms release of first album in more than two decades – full tracklist revealed
Here's what to expect from Jarvis Cocker and co from their upcoming return.
Pulp have confirmed they’ll be releasing their first album in over 20 years.
More is the first release from the band since 2001’s We Love Life, and comes two years after they started touring again.
The band, which is led by Jarvis Cocker and has expanded to a nine-piece group, announced the news to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6.
Leading the album is their first major single, Spike Island, which was co-written with Jason Buckle, Cocker’s bandmate in second group Relaxed Muscle.
Spike Island was influenced by Stone Roses’ iconic 1990 performance at the noted venue, which Cocker described to Laverne as "a slight anti-climax".
"There was a lot of anticipation, but it didn’t sound very good, it was windy and the vibe wasn’t there," he explained.
He noted Buckle, who was also present at the gig, "could only remember a DJ who repeated 'Spike Island, come alive'."
In a statement, Cocker said: "When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called Hymn of the North during sound checks and eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena.
"This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on the album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from last century."
The new release will be released on 6th June – just in time for their UK tour, which includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena.
Here’s the tracklist and how to pre-order the album – which comes in a swanky variety of colours including green and marble blue.
Pulp's More: Full Tracklist
- Spike Island
- Tina
- Grown Ups
- Slow Jam
- Farmer's Market
- My Sex
- Got To Have Love
- Background Noise
- Partial Eclipse
- The Hymn of the North
- A Sunset
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.