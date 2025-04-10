The band, which is led by Jarvis Cocker and has expanded to a nine-piece group, announced the news to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6.

Leading the album is their first major single, Spike Island, which was co-written with Jason Buckle, Cocker’s bandmate in second group Relaxed Muscle.

Spike Island was influenced by Stone Roses’ iconic 1990 performance at the noted venue, which Cocker described to Laverne as "a slight anti-climax".

"There was a lot of anticipation, but it didn’t sound very good, it was windy and the vibe wasn’t there," he explained.

He noted Buckle, who was also present at the gig, "could only remember a DJ who repeated 'Spike Island, come alive'."

In a statement, Cocker said: "When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called Hymn of the North during sound checks and eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena.

"This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on the album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from last century."

The new release will be released on 6th June – just in time for their UK tour, which includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Here’s the tracklist and how to pre-order the album – which comes in a swanky variety of colours including green and marble blue.

Pulp's More: Full Tracklist

Spike Island Tina Grown Ups Slow Jam Farmer's Market My Sex Got To Have Love Background Noise Partial Eclipse The Hymn of the North A Sunset

