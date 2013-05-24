The Psy impersonator, said to hail from the south of France, scooped up some freebies, danced on French television (he really must have the moves down) and even signed up for a Monaco gala as the South Korean star, Sky news reports.

Psy himself is actually in Singapore and joined in the hashtag “#PSYinSINGAPORE” to reassure fans (and Cannes security presumably) of his true whereabouts.

But the YouTube sensation took the whole thing in his stride. Psy found it particularly amusing when celebs stopped to have their picture with the look-alike, including Justin Bieber’s manager.

Psy tweeted, “Seems like there’s another ME at Cannes… say hi to him @scooterbraun #PSYinSINGAPORE”. Posting a picture of fake Psy with Scooter.

In order to truly diminish any doubt that this Psy wasn't the real one, Psy later changed his hashtag to be “#realPsyinSingapore”.

But the real victim of the whole scenario appears to be Skyfall actress Naomie Harris.

Like walking into a cling film/toilet April Fools scenario, Naomie tweeted a snap of herself posing with Psy, clearly thinking she’d bagged the celeb spot of the night.

Left somewhat red-faced Naomie later wrote, “It looks as if we’ve been fooled, that wasn’t the real @psy_oppa! Could anyone else tell from the picture? Or am I just going crazy!?” Poor Naomie.

It’s surely now time for a much needed Friday dance around to the real Psy’s Gangnam Style…