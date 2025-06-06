There was also a surprise appearance from Chappell Roan, who’s set to close out the weekend with a headline set on Saturday, with the singer performing the viral dance to Apple that took TikTok by storm last year.

At every show on the Brat tour, Charli has given a famous friend or a fan the chance to perform the viral dance on the big screens.

Last night it was Carpenter's fellow headliner Roan’s turn, who put on some sunglasses and performed the routine for fans as the crowd went wild.

The three-day festival, which is known for its sea views and late-night sets, is once again taking place at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum from Thursday 5th June to Sunday 8th June.

Alongside headliners Charli and Roan, Sabrina Carpenter is set to take the centre stage on Friday night, while other stars set to feature include FKA twigs, HAIM, Jamie xx, Confidence Man, Yoasobi, CMAT, Amaia and Aminé.

If you’re not heading to the festival in person, you can still watch the action from the comfort of your own home. Here's all the latest streaming information.

How to watch Primavera Sound 2025 online - can you stream it?

Sabrina Carpenter. Mike Pont/WireImage

Yes, the 2025 edition of the festival is being live streamed from Thursday 5th June to Sunday 8th June on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

Each livestream kicks off each day at 1.30pm ET, with more than 30 full performances set to air.

Alongside the sets, the live streams will also feature exclusive artist interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

