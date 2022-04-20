Tan, whose own struggles with colourism led to him bleaching his skin when he was a teenager, discusses how it felt to be “hindered by” negative views about his skin colour.

On this week’s Radio Times Podcast , Tan France joins Rhianna Dhillon to talk about his new BBC Two documentary on colourism, Beauty and the Bleach (Wednesday 27 th April).

But the Queer Eye star also explains the joy of breaking out of such beliefs, and how finally seeing his skin “for what it is – which is beautiful” gave him “a freedom that was never there before”.

Elsewhere, Kelly-Anne Taylor discusses rebelling against racist societal systems with Masali Baduza, star of Noughts + Crosses, the BBC adaptation of the bestselling Malorie Blackman novels which reimagine the world if Africa had colonised Europe (season 2 is released on 26th April).

What else can I expect from Episode 32?

Resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon sits down with Jane Garvey to explore what’s on this week, from BBC2’s comedy-horror anthology series Inside No. 9 to Netflix’s real-life horror story documentary Jimmy Saville: British Horror Story. But thankfully a palette cleanser is also on the cards as the two review Netflix’s adorable teenage romance Heartstopper.

