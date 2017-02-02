The team behind hit podcast Serial have announced a brand-new audio crime series titled S-Town.

Advertisement

Serial opened up new territory for podcasts when it launched in 2014, telling the story of a real-life murder case with the use of investigative journalism. It was hosted by Sarah Koenig and has so far run to two seasons, each focusing on a controversial and complex case.

Having started out as a spin-off podcast of radio programme This American Life, it quickly took on a life of its own.

Now the team have formed a new production company called Serial Productions — and have announced their next project, Vulture reports.

S-Town is a non-fiction series set in a small, rural Alabama town. Production began when a man got in contact wanting a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy local family, who had allegedly been bragging that he'd got away with murder.

More like this

Not long after that, someone else ended up dead — and the story began to unfold.

The series will be hosted by Brian Reed. All episodes will drop simultaneously in March, a change from the tantalisingly drawn out way that Serial was released.

Advertisement

Two more projects are also apparently in the works. Could one of them be Serial series three...?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement