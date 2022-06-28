They dissect this week’s top telly – reviewing BBC’s documentary My Life As A Rolling Stone, which celebrates the band’s 60 th anniversary and Dave’s third series of the hit-cooking-show Big Zuu’s Big Eats. The pair also discuss Sky Atlantic’s The Baby – a dark comic-horror series about a 38-year-old woman who finds herself landed with a new-born.

On this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast , resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey in the studio to mark our cards for the week ahead.

For listeners who fancy some more light-hearted viewing, Dhillon and Garvey also talk about Apple TV’s Loot. The series follows billionaire Molly Novak (played by Bridesmaid’s Maya Rudolph) who has it all – private jets, an opulent mansion, sports cars in every colour and, to top it all off, a Superyacht. But, Molly’s world of luxury and riches is shattered when she discovers her husband of twenty years is having an affair. It’s a heart-warming comedy with a sparkling undertone – it’s never too late to embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer. Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.