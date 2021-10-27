Jodie Whittaker joins Episode 8 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

Huw Fullerton talks to Jodie Whittaker ahead of the upcoming Doctor Who series (Sunday October 31ston BBC One).They discuss Whittaker’s last series as the Doctor, the final days of shooting and how it feels to know her time in the Tardis is coming to an end.

Advertisement

Joining resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon in the studio this week is Succession star Sarah Snook.

The actress discusses why she initially said ‘no’ to the role of Shiv – stating she wasn’t interested in playing a ‘handbag character’. Dhillon and Snook also chat about the new additions to the cast of series 3, criticism that the show has ‘no likeable characters’ and the business lessons Succession has gifted us (namely, Snook says, “as women, speak up, stand in the room and know you’re meant to be there.”

What else can I expect from Episode 8?

Plus, Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon mark your cards for the week ahead, reviewing Jay-Z’s Netflix film The Harder They Fall, BBC’s drama Showtrial and Channel 4’s comedy, Stath Lets Flats.

Advertisement

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer. Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.