The seven-part series is inspired by Alderton’s 2018 memoir of the same name. The show follows four graduates who move to London – Maggie (played by Emma Appleton is based on Dolly) – and is a homage to the golden grubbiness of yours 20s, a celebration of female friendships and captures the essence of female hedonism.

Jane Garvey sits down with Dolly Alderton – the best-selling author and Sunday Times columnist to talk about BBC One’s highly-anticipated series Everything I Know About Love.

Alderton discusses how working in TV has exposed the loneliness of writing, the difficulties of womanhood (namely having to spray-tan, clip in fake hair and select three million outfits before screenings – which male counterparts can avoid) and the difference between the memoir and the TV series. She talks of the liberation she felt changing her and Farley into Maggie and Birdy – and how part of this was self-preservation (she didn’t have to listen to TV producers talking about how “unlikeable” Dolly was).

What else can I expect from Episode 38?

Jane Garvey is joined by Radio Times staff writer Kelly-Anne Taylor to mark your cards for the week ahead. They review BBC’s My Name is Leon, Netflix’s Borgen and BBC’s Avoidance.

Everything I Know About Love starts on BBC One on 7th June.