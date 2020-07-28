For the second series of Tennant's weekly show, which begins in August, he's set to interview the Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, Dame Judi Dench, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and US politician Stacey Abrams.

Later in the series, he'll also be interviewing musician Tim Minchin, Star Trek's George Takei, his Deadwater Fell co-star Cush Jumbo, Succession's Brian Cox and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy.

The podcast promises "more intimate, honest and downright fun conversations that can literally go anywhere".

More like this

The first season of David Tennant Does A Podcast With... featured a variety of Doctor Who stars, including Jodie Whittaker, Catherine Tate and James Corden, while Hollywood royalty like Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Garner and Tina Fey joined him in the recording booth also.

Various co-stars of his throughout his career also appeared on the podcast, from Broadchurch's Olivia Colman and Good Omens' Michael Sheen to Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter.

David Tennant recently starred in lockdown comedy series Staged alongside Sheen for the BBC. He is set to star as Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV's upcoming drama Des, which also features Code 404's Daniel Mays and W1A's Jason Watkins.

Advertisement

David Tennant Does A Podcast With... will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts from Tuesday 11th August. To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.