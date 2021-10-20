Professor Brian Cox joins Episode 7 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

In this week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast, Professor Brian Cox joins Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon to discuss upcoming BBC Two docu-series Universe. Speaking candidly, he discusses why politicians should study science – “an acquaintance with being wrong is what you learn as a scientist,” he remarks – male-ego within the extra-terrestrial world and his yearning to see Earth from space.

Plus, Stephen Merchant speaks to Kelly-Anne Taylor about his upcoming BBC One comedy The Outlaws. Set in Bristol, the series follows seven strangers – from very different walks of life – as they come together to complete their Community Service sentences. Their luck changes when they find a bag stashed with cash within the community centre they’re helping to renovate.

Merchant discusses how he got Hollywood icon Christopher Walken on board the show (including eating an omelette with the actor and spending hours in silence), the inspiration behind the show and his own brush ins with the law.

What else can I expect from episode 7?

Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon mark your cards for the week ahead. They discuss Sky Atlantic’s Scenes from a Marriage, which stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, as well as ITV’s The Long Call based on the best-selling novel by Ann Cleeves.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer. Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.