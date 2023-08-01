Andi and Miquita Oliver are this week's Radio Times cover stars
The explosion in podcasting in recent years, like the railways in the Victorian era and more recently the dotcom boom, has attracted its sceptics. But happily for train travel and the digital revolution, history shows us that those who raised an eyebrow were wrong.
Podcasts are not only booming, they are here to stay. The world of audio – like TV – has tilted decisively towards listening on demand, as anyone tuning in to the radio knows. Only rarely can you go more than 30 minutes on the BBC without a plug for BBC Sounds.
Indeed, BBC Sounds is now as much a part of the BBC offering as the iPlayer. Apple and Spotify, too, provide a seemingly endless stream of shows and there are more than 88,000 podcasts hosted on the Acast platform alone.
But what is a podcast? And how to find out which ones are worth listening to? At its simplest, a podcast is recorded audio that you can listen to when you want. Like radio, it's mainly available weekly and is (mostly) free. Also, like radio, in the world of podcasts there is something for everyone, if you are prepared to look for it.
In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, we pick out 40 of the best podcasts we have heard recently. From the big beasts of politics and news presented by the likes of Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart and Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, to the delights of Frank Skinner's poetry podcast, to the recently launched Stirring It Up, the home-cooking podcast presented by Andi Oliver and her daughter Miquita.
- Fiona Bruce talks to Radio Times about the death of her friend and colleague George Alagiah
- Dara Ó Briain on his obsession with the moon and space travel, his journey from theoretical physics to comedy, and being competitive in panel shows
- Speaking to the Radio Times Podcast: Andi and Miquita Oliver on their new podcast based on their shared love of food. Andi discusses developing a serious eating disorder, the tragic death of her brother and depression, while Miquita chats about feeling isolated and alone as a young Black presenter.
