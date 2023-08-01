Indeed, BBC Sounds is now as much a part of the BBC offering as the iPlayer. Apple and Spotify, too, provide a seemingly endless stream of shows and there are more than 88,000 podcasts hosted on the Acast platform alone.

But what is a podcast? And how to find out which ones are worth listening to? At its simplest, a podcast is recorded audio that you can listen to when you want. Like radio, it's mainly available weekly and is (mostly) free. Also, like radio, in the world of podcasts there is something for everyone, if you are prepared to look for it.

In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, we pick out 40 of the best podcasts we have heard recently. From the big beasts of politics and news presented by the likes of Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart and Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, to the delights of Frank Skinner's poetry podcast, to the recently launched Stirring It Up, the home-cooking podcast presented by Andi Oliver and her daughter Miquita.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Fiona Bruce talks to Radio Times about the death of her friend and colleague George Alagiah

about the death of her friend and colleague George Alagiah Dara Ó Briain on his obsession with the moon and space travel, his journey from theoretical physics to comedy, and being competitive in panel shows

Speaking to the Radio Times Podcast: Andi and Miquita Oliver on their new podcast based on their shared love of food. Andi discusses developing a serious eating disorder, the tragic death of her brother and depression, while Miquita chats about feeling isolated and alone as a young Black presenter.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.