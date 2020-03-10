Accessibility Links

  4. Listen to Radio Times’s Soap Box podcast with all the biggest spoilers you can’t miss for 16th-20th March

It's a big week in soap land!

Radio Times Soap Box

RadioTimes.com has released its new edition of Soap Box, and it’s a big one this week, as our very own Johnathon Hughes and David Brown preview the most explosive spoilers set to air between the 16th and 20th March 2020.

This week, our soap experts discuss what’s coming for Alya Nazir on Coronation Street as she gets ever so close to discovering the harrowing truth about Geoff Metcalfe. But will she be able to save Yasmeen from his deadly grip?

Listen to the Radiotimes.com Soapbox podcast 

EastEnders’ hardman Ben Mitchell is about to get a blast from the past in the form of fellow tough guy, Danny Hardcastle. But what proposition does he have for him?
In Hollyoaks, poor Darren is battling with depression and we’re gearing up for the Neighbours 35th anniversary with all the spoilers you need.

Make sure you subscribe below to get your soap gossip every week.

Visit our dedicated soap section on RadioTimes.com for all your latest spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews…

