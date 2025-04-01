David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett, Roger Waters and Richard Wright became juggernauts of the British music scene, although members would leave over the course of their main run in the late '70s and '80s.

Four of the five members reunited for Live 8 in 2005.

Here's a full list of the band's releases - and the impact they made on British music.

Pink Floyd. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The band's full studio album releases are:

The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967)

A Saucerful of Secrets (1968)

More (1969)

Ummagumma (1969)

Atom Heart Mother (1970)

Meddle (1971)

Obscured by Clouds (1972)

The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

Wish You Were Here (1975)

Animals (1977)

The Wall (1979)

The Final Cut (1983)

A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987)

The Division Bell (1994)

The Endless River (2014)

This does not include live recordings, compilation albums, greatest hits releases or re-releases.

In 1999, Dark Side of the Moon was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Pink Floyd albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967)

Pink Floyd pictured in 1967. Andrew Whittuck/Redferns

Tracklist:

Astronomy Domine Lucifer Sam Matilda Mother Flaming Pow R. Toc H. Take Up Thy Stethoscope and Walk Interstellar Overdrive The Gnome Chapter 24 The Scarecrow Bike Lyrics

The only album led by frontman Syd Barrett, the psychedelic album was recorded at Abbey Road studios following their growth in popularity as live musicians.

It peaked at number six on the UK Album Charts, and the band opted to release no singles from the album.

Before the album, they had released two singles, Arnold Layne and See Emily Play, both of which had commercial success.

A Saucerful of Secrets (1968)

Pink Floyd pictured in 1968. Blick/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Let There Be More Light Remember a Day Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun Corporal Clegg A Saucerful of Secrets See-Saw Jugband Blues

During the creation of A Saucerful of Secrets, Barrett left the group due to declining mental health, and David Gilmour was brought into the band.

Unlike the first album, all active members of the group contributed to the song creation, including both Barrett and Gilmour.

It reached number nine in the UK Charts.

More (1969)

Pink Floyd pictured 1969. ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Side One

Cirrus Minor The Nile Song Crying Song Up the Khyber (instrumental) Green Is the Colour Cymbaline Party Sequence

Side Two

Main Theme Ibiza Bar More Blues (instrumental) Quicksilver (instrumental) A Spanish Piece Dramatic Theme (instrumental)

Technically a soundtrack for the film of the same name, More tells the story of a hitchhiker who succumbs to drug addiction while partying and falling in love with an addict in Ibiza. It was directed by Barbet Schroeder.

The album received mixed reviews upon its release.

Ummagumma (1969)

Pink Floyd pictured 1969. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Astronomy Domine (Live) Careful with That Axe, Eugene (Live) Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun (Live) A Saucerful of Secrets (Live) Sysyphus Grantchester Meadows Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving With a Pict The Narrow Way The Grand Vizier's Garden Party

Ummagumma switches up the typical idea of an album release. A double album, the first half is live recordings from their touring setlist the band were planning to drop for from their future performances.

The second gives each member time to shine with solo compositions.

Despite its positive reviews at the time, band members have later called Ummagumma a "disaster", with Nick Mason saying the concept proved "the sum was greater than the parts" when it came to the group.

Atom Heart Mother (1970)

Pink Floyd, pictured 1971. Icon and Image/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Side One

Atom Heart Mother

The 23-minute track is split into six parts – Father's Shout, Breast Milky, Mother Fore, Funky Dung, Mind Your Throats Please and Remergence.

Side Two

If Summer '68 Fat Old Sun Alan's Psychedelic Breakfast (Rise and Shine / Sunny Side Up / Morning Glory)

The band's first album to reach number one in the UK, again the album was split into two – the second half focusing on individual members' efforts once again.

Meddle (1971)

Tracklist:

One of These Days A Pillow of Winds Fearless San Tropez Seamus Echoes

An experimental album for the band, Meddle was recorded while the band toured around the UK. Similar to the previous album, it featured a 23-minute track, Echoes, which closes out the release and took up the entire second side of the album when it was released on vinyl.

Obscured by Clouds (1972)

David Gilmour of Pink Floyd. Erica Echenberg/Redferns

Tracklist:

Obscured by Clouds When You're In Burning Bridges The Gold It’s in The... Wot's... Uh the Deal? Mudmen Childhood's End Free Four Stay Absolutely Curtains

Once again teaming up with Barbet Schroeder, Obscured by Clouds is the soundtrack of French film La Vallée, which follows Viviane, the wife of a French consul who joins a group of explorers in search of a mysterious hidden valley in the bush of New Guinea.

In sound, the band mainly used acoustic guitar.

It has achieved gold status in The UK, The US and Germany since its release.

The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

Pink Floyd. Binder/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Speak to Me Breathe (In the Air) On the Run Time The Great Gig in the Sky (feat Clare Torry) Money Us and Them Any Colour You Like Brain Damage Eclipse

One of the most recognisable albums of all time, Dark Side of the Moon is defined by its black cover bearing a triangle shooting out a rainbow.

Focusing on the spectrum of human life and feeling – including conflict, depression, boredom and insanity – the album was in part inspired by the experiences of former frontman Barrett.

Each album side functions as one continuous musical piece, with songs moving from one to another with no gap.

The first half ends with The Great Gig in the Sky, a metaphor for death and moving to the afterlife.

In 2020, Rolling Stone named it the 55th greatest album of all time, and it appears in dozens of rankings for best albums of all time. It is currently certified at 16x platinum in the UK.

There is a long-running theory that the album perfectly aligns with 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, if you were to play one over the other, but the band have denied that this was intentional.

Wish You Were Here (1975)

Tracklist:

Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Pts 1-5 Welcome to the Machine Have a Cigar (feat Roy Harper) Wish You Were Here Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts 6-9

Wish You Were Here is a direct criticism of the music industry at the time, and is in large part a dedication to their former bandmate, Barrett.

Shine on You Crazy Diamond is influenced once again by him, and Barrett even visited the band at the time of recording.

Again, it has been named one of the greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

Animals (1977)

Tracklist:

Pigs on the Wing (Part One) Dogs Pigs (Three Different Ones) Sheep Pigs on the Wing (Part Two) Lyrics

The band's 10th album took on a political angle, focusing on the unrest and political climate of Britain during that time. The concept is inspired in part by George Orwell's Animal Farm, and as such focuses on different levels of society as animals.

Roger Waters, the band's bassist, created most of the tracks.

Recording of the album proved difficult, and ultimately resulted in the exit of keyboardist Richard Wright from the band.

The Wall (1979)

Pink Floyd. Pete Still/Redferns

Tracklist:

In the Flesh? The Thin Ice Another Brick in the Wall, Pt 1 (reached No. 1 in the UK Charts for five weeks) The Happiest Days of Our Lives Another Brick in the Wall, Pt 2 Mother Goodbye Blue Sky Empty Spaces Young Lust One of My Turns Don't Leave Me Now Another Brick In the Wall, Pt 3 Goodbye Cruel World Hey You Is There Anybody Out There? Nobody Home Vera Bring the Boys Back Home Comfortably Numb The Show Must Go On In the Flesh (Reprise) Run Like Hell Waiting for the Worms Stop The Trial Outside the Wall

A full concept album, The Wall is a rock opera following the story of Pink, a fictional rockstar who is dictating flashbacks from his life, troubled upbringing and disillusionment with the world order around him.

Barrett, once again, proved a huge inspiration for the central character.

Landing the band their only number one, The Wall has been named one of the greatest albums of all time. It spent 15 weeks on the top of the US charts, and has sold 19 million copies worldwide.

The concept album was turned into a musical movie in 1982, earning a BAFTA. In 2008, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In 1982, Another Brick in the Wall won International Hit of the Year at the Ivor Novellos.

The Final Cut (1983)

Tracklist:

The Post War Dream Your Possible Pasts One of the Few When the Tigers Broke Free The Hero's Return The Gunner’s Dream Paranoid Eyes Get Your Filthy Hands Off My Desert The Fletcher Memorial Home Southampton Dock The Final Cut Not Now John Two Suns in the Sunset

The Final Cut was initially intended as an accompaniment to The Wall movie, and slowly involved the members' frustrations at the impending Falklands War.

The album is the last official appearance of Roger Waters as a member of the band, with him leaving shortly after the album was completed, having performed lead vocals on nearly every track.

A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987)

Pink Floyd. Ross Marino/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Signs of Life Learning to Fly The Dogs of War One Slip On the Turning Away Yet Another Movie Round and Around A New Machine (Part 1) Terminal Frost A New Machine (Part 2) Sorrow

Following Waters's exit from the group, A Momentary Lapse of Reason marks founding member Richard Wright's return to the band. It is built in a more traditional album format, without a concept.

In 1988, Learning to Fly won best concept videos at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The Division Bell (1994)

Tracklist:

Cluster One What Do You Want from Me Poles Apart Marooned A Great Day for Freedom Wearing the Inside Out Take It Back Coming Back to Life Keep Talking (Ft. Stephen Hawking) Lost for Words High Hopes

The album is primarily written by David Gilmour and Richard Wright, and marks the end of the group as it was best known. Wright would die in 2008, without making any new material for the band.

It reached number one in 10 countries.

The Endless River (2014)

Pink Floyd, pictured 2005. J.Tregidgo/WireImage

Tracklist:

Things Left Unsaid It's What We Do Ebb and Flow Sum Skins Unsung Anisina The Lost Art of Conversation On Noodle Street Night Light Allons-y (1) Autumn '68 Allons-y (2) Talkin' Hawkin' (feat Stephen Hawking) Calling Eyes to Pearls Surfacing Louder than Words TBS9 TBS14 Nervana

Released 20 years after their previous studio release, The Endless River is the final Pink Floyd album.

It was based off material originally created for Division Bell, and mainly features instrumental music intended for the 1994 album.

