Since Happy's release in June 2013, sales have been sky high (kind of like a room without a roof), with the UK purchasing 1.62 million copies of the single (because that's what you wanna do.)

"I would just like to say thank you, first and foremost, to the people, because the charts are determined by them," Pharrell said. "I have a lot to be thankful for because they’ve chosen these things and it’s resulted in Happy being what it’s become."

"The people of the UK have been so supportive of me over the years, allowing me to be an artist and allowing me to work with other people and supporting what it is that I do."

Three of Pharrell's songs are now in the UK's top 10 biggest selling download list, with Blurred Lines and Get Lucky also taking second and sixth place. It seems can't nothing bring Pharrell down from the top of the charts...