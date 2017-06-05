Last night some eleven million people tuned in to see a star-studded line-up perform at One Love Manchester, a benefit concert organised by Ariana Grande in aid of the victims of the terror attack at her Manchester show on 22nd May.

Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus were among the acts to perform, but there was no sign of Usher, who was on the original line-up.