Last night some eleven million people tuned in to see a star-studded line-up perform at One Love Manchester, a benefit concert organised by Ariana Grande in aid of the victims of the terror attack at her Manchester show on 22nd May.

Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus were among the acts to perform, but there was no sign of Usher, who was on the original line-up.

Liam Gallagher even made a surprise appearance – but without his brother Noel, much to Liam’s chagrin.

Usher, who was due to perform between Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, was posting about the concert on social media during the show:

Usher never performed.... #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/uu53MOa9US

— ㅤ (@AbelXOAri) 4 June 2017

So far, Usher has not explained his mysterious absence.

