"Are you ready? Let the madness begin," he told the roaring crowd as the show began.

After performing five songs from his solo career, Osbourne was joined by his Black Sabbath bandmates, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward, for four more hits.

But there were plenty of surprises to come, with the band bringing out a bill of rock legends throughout the show, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Black Sabbath members Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne photographed in 1970 Chris Walter/WireImage

Tool, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Mastodon and Rival Sons were also among those to grace the stage at the star-studded gig.

Meanwhile, a starry supergroup also performed, with The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Megadeth's David Ellefson, and Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst taking to the stage.

"You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," the rock legend told the crowd at one point.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Celebrities from across the globe had also recorded video messages for Osbourne, from Sir Elton John to Dolly Parton.

Profits from the show will be split between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

Osbourne has Parkinson's Disease and has been open about his health struggles in recent years.

Earlier this year, he discussed his health struggles on his SiriusXM radio show, saying: “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive.”

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.