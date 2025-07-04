Ready to rock and roll, Black Sabbath were pioneers of metal music, consistently going against the grain to create their signature sound.

While they've certainly had their ups and downs since first forming in 1968, at points all quitting and rejoining the group, the original four members – Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitarist), Bill Ward (drummer) and Geezer Butler (bassist) – have remained the core of the group right to the end.

As they prepare to say goodbye at Villa Park this weekend, we look back at their albums to date and the stand-out tracks that have transcended genres and generations to remain unmatched hits.

Here are all their studio albums in order and where to get them.

Across the course of their career, the band have released 19 studio albums.

These are:

They've also released eight live albums and 13 compilations/greatest hits throughout their career as well.

What are Black Sabbath's most successful albums and songs?

Black Sabbath have never achieved a No.1 single – most likely due to them being considered alternative to the mainstream music for decades.

Their classic track Paranoid was their only song to reach the Top 10, peaking at No.4 and later being named as one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone.

However, nearly every album they've released has achieved Gold status in sales in the UK, with the Paranoid album giving them their only platinum record to date.

They've also been covered dozens of times by other rock and metal acts.

We personally recommend adding these to your playlist:

War Pigs

Paranoid

Black Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Iron Man

N.I.B

Snowblind

The Wizard

Children of the Grave

Dirty Women

