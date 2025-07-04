Black Sabbath albums in order: Full list of releases
As the band prepare to play their final ever show, here's their full discography dating back nearly 60 years.
Black Sabbath have had an incredible career spanning almost 60 years – and now they're going out in style in their hometown of Birmingham.
With their final ever performance turning into an all-day festival, Back to the Beginning will be a victory lap of the legacy they have created, with dozens of rock artists joining the stage to bid farewell to the Brummie legends.
Ready to rock and roll, Black Sabbath were pioneers of metal music, consistently going against the grain to create their signature sound.
While they've certainly had their ups and downs since first forming in 1968, at points all quitting and rejoining the group, the original four members – Ozzy Osbourne (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitarist), Bill Ward (drummer) and Geezer Butler (bassist) – have remained the core of the group right to the end.
As they prepare to say goodbye at Villa Park this weekend, we look back at their albums to date and the stand-out tracks that have transcended genres and generations to remain unmatched hits.
Here are all their studio albums in order and where to get them.
Black Sabbath albums in release date order
Across the course of their career, the band have released 19 studio albums.
These are:
- Black Sabbath (1970) – buy on vinyl here
- Paranoid (1970) – buy on vinyl here
- Master of Reality (1971) – buy on vinyl here
- Vol. 4 (1972) – buy on vinyl here
- Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973) – buy on vinyl here
- Sabotage (1975) – buy on vinyl here
- Technical Ecstasy (1976) – buy on vinyl here
- Never Say Die! (1978) – buy on vinyl here
- Heaven and Hell (1980) – buy on vinyl here
- Mob Rules (1981) – buy on vinyl here
- Born Again (1983)
- Seventh Star (1986) – buy on vinyl here
- The Eternal Idol (1987) – buy on vinyl here
- Headless Cross (1989) – buy on vinyl here
- Tyr (1990) – buy on vinyl here
- Dehumanizer (1992) – buy on vinyl here
- Cross Purposes (1994) – buy on vinyl here
- Forbidden (1995) – buy on vinyl here
- 13 (2013) – buy on vinyl here
They've also released eight live albums and 13 compilations/greatest hits throughout their career as well.
What are Black Sabbath's most successful albums and songs?
Black Sabbath have never achieved a No.1 single – most likely due to them being considered alternative to the mainstream music for decades.
Their classic track Paranoid was their only song to reach the Top 10, peaking at No.4 and later being named as one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone.
However, nearly every album they've released has achieved Gold status in sales in the UK, with the Paranoid album giving them their only platinum record to date.
They've also been covered dozens of times by other rock and metal acts.
We personally recommend adding these to your playlist:
- War Pigs
- Paranoid
- Black Sabbath
- Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- Iron Man
- N.I.B
- Snowblind
- The Wizard
- Children of the Grave
- Dirty Women
