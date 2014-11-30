The aptly titled On the Road Again tour will see the boys performing their recently released album Four, which sold 143,000 copies in its first week in the UK.

Enough with the prelude: where, when, how – you cry? In a mere six days' time: tickets will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 6th December.

That's the good news. The bad news is the lucky ticket-holders will then have to wait until next autumn, unless you live near Cardiff:

Saturday 6th June – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Thursday 24th September – The O2, London

Friday 25th September – The O2, London

Saturday 26th September – The O2, London

Saturday 3rd October – Arena, Manchester

Sunday 4th October – Arena, Manchester

Wednesday 7th October – The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

Thursday 8th October – The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

Saturday 10th October – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 11th October – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Friday 16th October – 3Arena, Dublin

Saturday 17th October – 3Arena, Dublin

Tuesday 20th October – Odyssey Arena, Belfast

Wednesday 21st October – Odyssey Arena, Belfast

Sunday 25th October – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Monday 26th October – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Thursday 29th October – Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield

Friday 30th October – Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield