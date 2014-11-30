One Direction announce 2015 tour
Niall, Zayn, Liam, Harry and Louis are coming to a mega-venue near you...
Once upon a time they were X Factor runner-ups. Now they're the biggest band in all the land, if not all the world – and they're coming to a concert hall near(ish) you.
Yes, One Direction have announced the dates for the British and Irish legs of their next tour. The precocious five-piece only recently returned from wowing three and a half million fans in Europe, North America and South America (where they travelled in the sort of cavalcades usually reserved for world leaders).
The aptly titled On the Road Again tour will see the boys performing their recently released album Four, which sold 143,000 copies in its first week in the UK.
Enough with the prelude: where, when, how – you cry? In a mere six days' time: tickets will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 6th December.
That's the good news. The bad news is the lucky ticket-holders will then have to wait until next autumn, unless you live near Cardiff:
Saturday 6th June – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
Thursday 24th September – The O2, London
Friday 25th September – The O2, London
Saturday 26th September – The O2, London
Saturday 3rd October – Arena, Manchester
Sunday 4th October – Arena, Manchester
Wednesday 7th October – The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow
Thursday 8th October – The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow
Saturday 10th October – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Sunday 11th October – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Friday 16th October – 3Arena, Dublin
Saturday 17th October – 3Arena, Dublin
Tuesday 20th October – Odyssey Arena, Belfast
Wednesday 21st October – Odyssey Arena, Belfast
Sunday 25th October – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
Monday 26th October – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
Thursday 29th October – Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield
Friday 30th October – Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield