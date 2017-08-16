It will reopen on 9th September with a fundraising show called We Are Manchester, featuring Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Courteeners, Blossoms, 80s star Rick Astley, and poet Tony Walsh.

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher received fierce criticism from his estranged brother Liam for not playing at One Love Manchester, a benefit concert put together by Ariana Grande at the Old Trafford in June.

His appearance at Manchester Arena will carry particular significance as his song Don't Look Back In Anger became an anthem of unity in the wake of the bombing, after a crowd spontaneously sang it at a memorial. Gallagher then donated his profits from the song to victims.

Tony Walsh, meanwhile, read his poem This Is The Place at a vigil after the attack.

More acts are still to be announced for the concert, from which all profits will go towards establishing a permanent memorial to the victims.

Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said: "No-one will ever forget the terrible events of 22 May but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city.

"We welcome the reopening of the arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit."

The venue's foyer, where the bomb was detonated, has been undergoing renovation.

General manager of Manchester Arena, James Allen, said: "May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans – from coming together to enjoy live music.

"Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue.

"Public safety is always our priority and we are doing all we can to keep people safe at our venue."

Tickets for the show, priced at £25 and £30, will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 17th August.

There will be extra security and ID checks, and fans have been asked not to bring bags larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.