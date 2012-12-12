Guitarist Pat Smear, who toured with Nirvana during the last six months of the band’s existence, will also be getting up on stage to trade licks with the trio.

A spokesman for Grohl confirmed that the drummer asked McCartney to come along and "jam with some mates," though the Beatle professed to have no idea who the trio of musicians he was "jamming" with were.

McCartney said: "I didn't really know who they were. They are saying how good it is to be back together. I said: 'Whoa? You guys haven't played together for all that time?'

"And somebody whispered to me: 'That's Nirvana. You're Kurt.' I couldn't believe it."

Whether they’ll be collaborating on any Nirvana or Beatles covers remains to be seen, though McCartney has apparently suggrested that the impromptu band “just make something up”.

As well as “Beatvana”, The Rolling Stones, Jon Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Kanye West are all due to play at the 12.12.12 concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Perhaps best known for the hit single Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nirvana were formed by Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in Aberdeen, Washington in the late 1980s. Drummer Dave Grohl joined them in time for the 1991 album Nevermind, which has sold over 30m copies worldwide. The band came to an end when Cobain took his own life in 1994.