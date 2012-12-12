Nirvana to reform with Paul McCartney... Live, Tonight, Sold Out!
The bass playing former Beatle will take the place of Kurt Cobain when he joins Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear on stage in New York for a Superstorm Sandy benefit gig
Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will take the place of the late, great Kurt Cobain tonight when he performs with the surviving members of Nirvana at a benefit concert.
The Höfner-slinging Liverpudlian is due to join drummer Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic in New York this evening for a gig to raise funds for victims of Superstorm Sandy.
Guitarist Pat Smear, who toured with Nirvana during the last six months of the band’s existence, will also be getting up on stage to trade licks with the trio.
A spokesman for Grohl confirmed that the drummer asked McCartney to come along and "jam with some mates," though the Beatle professed to have no idea who the trio of musicians he was "jamming" with were.
McCartney said: "I didn't really know who they were. They are saying how good it is to be back together. I said: 'Whoa? You guys haven't played together for all that time?'
"And somebody whispered to me: 'That's Nirvana. You're Kurt.' I couldn't believe it."
Whether they’ll be collaborating on any Nirvana or Beatles covers remains to be seen, though McCartney has apparently suggrested that the impromptu band “just make something up”.
As well as “Beatvana”, The Rolling Stones, Jon Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Kanye West are all due to play at the 12.12.12 concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Perhaps best known for the hit single Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nirvana were formed by Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in Aberdeen, Washington in the late 1980s. Drummer Dave Grohl joined them in time for the 1991 album Nevermind, which has sold over 30m copies worldwide. The band came to an end when Cobain took his own life in 1994.