The unannounced reunion saw drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear team up with St Vincent, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett, who stood in for late frontman Kurt Cobain.

The band performed renditions of some of their greatest hits, including Breed, School and Territorial P***ings.

Grohl’s 18-year-old daughter, Violet Grohl, then took to the stage as the lead singer on their final track, Nirvana's hit All Apologies.

Dave Grohl performed onstage during the FireAid Benefit Concert. Scott Dudelson / Stringer/ Getty Images.

The incredible line-up at the Kia Forum also included P!nk, No Doubt, Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Joni Mitchell and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

At the second venue, the Intuit Dome, the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sting and Olivia Rodrigo graced the stage.

California native Katy Perry also performed several of her hits at the Intuit Dome, including Roar, Rise and California Gurls, waving the state's flag during her set.

"I've been so inspired by how quickly our community organised to help those in need. It reminds me people have the power," she said.

Billie Eilish also took to the stage, duetting with rock band Green Day for a rendition of Last Night on Earth.

The band's frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, said to the crowd: "We're still alive, this is California, and we're all in this together.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we love you Los Angeles, and we got your back no matter what."

