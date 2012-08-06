Moyles, the longest serving Radio 1 breakfast host, began presenting the morning programme in January 2004, and will front his final show on Friday 14 September.

Moyles tweeted this morning: "So the @ChrisMoylesShow goodbye party show will be Thursday 13th September and the final morning show ever will be Friday 14th September.”

The 38-year old self-anointed "saviour of Radio 1" was contracted to the network until 2014 after signing a new two and a half year deal last July. However, it appears his departure is connected to station controller Ben Cooper's drive to promte younger DJs and bring the age of listeners down. Following Grimshaw's appointment he revealed, "We have an average age of 32 and I've been asked by the BBC Trust to reduce it".

After Moyles announced his departure, Cooper said: "I'd like to thank Chris. Quite simply, he has been the most successful breakfast show host in Radio 1's history. For the past eight and a half years he has been entertaining millions of listeners every morning, which is testament to his incredible talent as a broadcaster."

There's still good news for Moyle's fans as the radio DJ is not leaving the station and will present another programme in a different time slot, details of which are not yet known. He is also set to make his musical theatre debut playing Herod in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar, starting in September.