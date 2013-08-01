The station’s share of the capital's radio market increased to 4.9% prompting James Rea, the managing editor of LBC, to praise his team’s “ spectacular performance”.

There was also good news for Radio 1 where new breakfast DJ Nick Grimshaw added 100,000 listeners to the slot vacated by Chris Moyles with 5.9 million listeners on average each week.

Radio 1 had an average weekly audience of 11 million listeners, an increase of more than 750,000, over the previous quarter.

