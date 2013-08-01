Nick Clegg gives ratings boost to LBC which tops 1m listeners for the first time
Deputy PMs phone-in boosts audience figures as Radio 1 breakfast show performs well post-Chris Moyles
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has proved an unlikely ratings boon for radio station LBC, allowing the London station to top 1 million weekly listeners for the first time, according to the latest audience figures.
LBC saw its average weekly audience rise 29.4% in the three months to 23 June compared with the three months from April 2012 to 1 million, according to official Rajar figures published today [Thursday].
The station’s share of the capital's radio market increased to 4.9% prompting James Rea, the managing editor of LBC, to praise his team’s “ spectacular performance”.
There was also good news for Radio 1 where new breakfast DJ Nick Grimshaw added 100,000 listeners to the slot vacated by Chris Moyles with 5.9 million listeners on average each week.
Radio 1 had an average weekly audience of 11 million listeners, an increase of more than 750,000, over the previous quarter.
