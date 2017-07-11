Meanwhile and The Voice UK winner Mo Adeniran will also be popping in to give the young finalists some advice.

Horan, the biggest coup of the bunch, is having a busy year: the Irish singer released his second solo single "Slow Hands" in May ahead of the release of his debut album, which has yet to be formally announced, and earlier this week he announced a large tour that will kick off in August, taking him through Ireland, the UK, Australia and Japan before finishing up in the USA.

Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to https://t.co/QD3toXaepy for all the info ! pic.twitter.com/DMpgHcDUWs — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 10, 2017

The show shrugged off initial chatter of controversy surrounding the treatment of its underage contestants to become one of the highest rated Saturday night shows throughout its run, edging out newcomer Pitch Battle every week.

More like this

Tune in on Sunday evening to find out which of the contestants will land £30,000 to be put towards their musical education and, as a rather nice touch, a family holiday to Disneyland.

Advertisement

The Voice Kids Semi-Final airs on ITV on Saturday 15th July at 7.30pm while The Voice Kids Live Final airs at 7.10pm on Sunday 16th July.