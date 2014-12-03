New Chris Morris, Richard Ayoade and Noel Fielding sketch to air on 6Music on Sunday
Morris has co-written, directed and produced the sketch, which will be his first piece of radio for 14 years
A sketch written by Chris Morris, Richard Ayoade and Noel Fielding will be broadcast this Sunday on Mary Anne Hobbs' 6 Music show, which airs between seven and 10am.
This is Morris' first radio broadcast since 2000 when he did a music mix for the same BBC 6 Music show. The Brass Eye creator has spent the last few years directing The Thick of It and working on four episodes of Armando Iannucci's Veep.
Morris – who directed and produced the almost nine-minute sketch as well as co-writing it – said: ‘This is a work in progress cut from a project that was stored in a vat but still seems to be breathing or at least emitting gas.’
The scene takes place in a care home and records a number of "vexatious encounters" between a new resident, Victor, and his long-suffering care manager – to be played by The Mighty Boosh's Fielding and The IT Crowd's Ayoade.