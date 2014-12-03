A sketch written by Chris Morris, Richard Ayoade and Noel Fielding will be broadcast this Sunday on Mary Anne Hobbs' 6 Music show, which airs between seven and 10am.

This is Morris' first radio broadcast since 2000 when he did a music mix for the same BBC 6 Music show. The Brass Eye creator has spent the last few years directing The Thick of It and working on four episodes of Armando Iannucci's Veep.