Music world pays tribute to "inspirational" Chuck Berry
Icons and legends from the industry rush to remember the 90-year-old musician who passed away on Saturday
Chuck Berry has died aged 90. The rock and roll legend was found unresponsive on Saturday lunchtime in St Charles County, Missouri, police have confirmed.
Berry – who became a music icon thanks to hits such as Johnny B. Goode and Roll Over Beethoven – was born in 1926 in St Louis, Missouri and scored his first hit, Maybellene, in 1955. He went on to enjoy a career that spanned seven decades and was one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.
As news of his death broke, world-famous musicians flooded to Twitter to pay their respects to the late star, among them Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, The Jacksons and Rod Stewart.
Berry's influence reached far and wide, with artists from all genres paying tribute to the icon.
The musician was also mourned outside of the music industry, with the likes of Stephen King, Patton Oswalt and Tim Cook also paying their respects.
RIP Chuck Berry.