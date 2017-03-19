Chuck Berry has died aged 90. The rock and roll legend was found unresponsive on Saturday lunchtime in St Charles County, Missouri, police have confirmed.

Berry – who became a music icon thanks to hits such as Johnny B. Goode and Roll Over Beethoven – was born in 1926 in St Louis, Missouri and scored his first hit, Maybellene, in 1955. He went on to enjoy a career that spanned seven decades and was one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.