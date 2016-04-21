"It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died at his Paisley Park residence this morning at the age of 57," a spokesperson for the artist told the BBC. "There are no further details as to the cause of death at this time."

Prince was an innovative and experimental musician, whose work spanned multiple genres including funk, soul, pop and rock. He became a huge star during the 80s with albums such as 1999, Purple Rain and Sign O' the Times and songs including Raspberry Beret, Little Red Corvette, Alphabet Street and When Doves Cry.

He had been performing until recently and retained a large and dedicated following. There was huge excitement when his final tour, Hit and Run, arrived in the UK in February last year, with balloted tickets selling out instantly. It continued around Europe, ending in the United States in Washington DC in June.

Last week, on April 15th, Prince's private jet was forced to land in Illinois after he was taken ill with flu-like symptoms. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but the next day he performed at a concert in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fellow musicians, celebrity fans and collaborators of Prince shared their shock and sadness at the news of his death and paid tribute to a musical "genius".