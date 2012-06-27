“[Survival is] about total conviction and pure determination to win,” read the band’s blog post, which also noted that “the song will be played throughout the Games including when athletes enter the stadium, in the lead up to the medal ceremony and also as the theme for all international TV coverage.”

Naturally, the band added that they were “excited” by the news and “honoured that the Olympics have chosen our song to officially represent the London 2012 Olympic Games across the globe.”

The as-yet unheard tune will be aired for the very first time tonight on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show around 7:30pm, and will be available to buy from all the usual digital outlets shortly afterwards.

More like this

Muse aren’t the only band to be releasing songs in honour of the Olympics this summer though, as Elton John, Dizee Rascal, the Chemical Brothers and Delphic all have themed singles coming out over July and August too.

Muse formed in 1994 and have released six studio albums to date. They are scheduled to play two sold-out concerts at London’s O2 Arena in October.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting for Zane’s radio show, here’s the Knights of Cydonia video to keep you busy: