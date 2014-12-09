“My view that the monarchy should be quietly dismantled for the good of England is reasonably well-known, but I don’t think Christmas Day is quite the time to be trading slaps," he said.

Morrissey also suggested that the Queen “should be allowed the impassioned trance” of her annual speech, “if only to once again prove that, in her frozen posture, she has nothing to offer and nothing to say, and she has no place in modern Britain except as a figure of repression; no independent thought required.”

He added: “The Queen very well might be the most powerful woman in England, but she lacks the power to make herself loved, and the phoney inflation of her family attacks all rational intellect. All over the world highly civilised peoples exist without the automatic condescension of a ‘royal’ family. England can do the same, and will find more respect for doing so.”

More like this

However, a spokesman for Channel 4 has told RadioTimes.com that no offer has been made to Morrissey, saying: “We are not aware of any approach having been made to Morrissey to deliver Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas message.”

It's fair to say, though, that Morrissey – who named a Smiths track, and an album, The Queen Is Dead – is would be an ideal candidate to rival royalty. In the past, he has been vocal against the royal family's penchant for hunting, has suggested that they were partly responsible for the death of nurse Jacintha Saldanha – who took her life after falling for a prank call about the Duchess of Cambridge – and has compared the Queen’s position of of power to that of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Advertisement

It has not been confirmed who will be presenting the alternative Christmas message in Morrissey's place.