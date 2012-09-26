That year also saw the debut of the Andy Williams Show on US network NBC. The weekly variety show ran for nine years, picking up three Emmys in the process.

In 1992, Williams moved to Branson, Missouri, where he opened the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre.

A new generation of British music fans was introduced to Williams when his song Music to Watch Girls By was used in a Fiat advert and subsequently released as a single, making it into the UK top ten.

More like this

Advertisement

Williams is survived by his wife Debbie and his three children, Robert, Noelle and Christian, from a former marriage.