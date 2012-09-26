Moon River singer Andy Williams dies, aged 84
The theme from Breakfast at Tiffany's became his signature tune - but Music to Watch Girls By brought him to a new generation
Andy Williams - the American crooner best known for his version of Moon River - has died aged 84, following a year-long battle with bladder cancer.
Williams first recorded the song, made famous by the film Breakfast at Tiffany's, in 1961 and sang it at the 1962 Oscars ceremony.
That year also saw the debut of the Andy Williams Show on US network NBC. The weekly variety show ran for nine years, picking up three Emmys in the process.
In 1992, Williams moved to Branson, Missouri, where he opened the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre.
A new generation of British music fans was introduced to Williams when his song Music to Watch Girls By was used in a Fiat advert and subsequently released as a single, making it into the UK top ten.
Williams is survived by his wife Debbie and his three children, Robert, Noelle and Christian, from a former marriage.