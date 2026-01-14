❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Misha Glenny reveals his wife Kirsty Lang’s advice as he replaces Melvyn Bragg for Our Time
From flabbergasted fan to the chair once occupied by Melvyn Bragg: Misha Glenny on inheriting Radio 4’s crown jewel – and why depth still matters in a distracted age.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 14 January 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad