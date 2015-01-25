Mark Ronson scores chart Number One double
Ronson simultaneously bags Number One single and album - the first time since Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball
Hot damn, Mark Ronson has done the chart double. Yes, he's bagged a Number One album and a Number One single simultaneously with Uptown Special and the smash-hit Uptown Funk ft Bruno Mars.
It's the first time it's happened in over a year, with Miley Cyrus scoring the same success with her single Wrecking Ball and the album Bangerz in October 2013.
"This is absolutely incredible," Ronson told OfficalCharts.com. "Thank you to everyone who went out to the shop and bought the CD or pointed and clicked on Uptown Special this week - I really can't believe it."
Ronson's album pipped Fall Out Boy to the post - trailing by less than 1,900 copies - while All About That Bass singer Meghan Trainor took second spot on the singles chart with Lips Are Movin', leaping 48 places up the charts.
Uptown Funk even broke its own record, being streamed 2.562 million times in the last seven days. Earlier this month it had hit 2.555 million. It's now been number one for six non-consecutive weeks, with combined chart sales of 120,000.