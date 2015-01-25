"This is absolutely incredible," Ronson told OfficalCharts.com. "Thank you to everyone who went out to the shop and bought the CD or pointed and clicked on Uptown Special this week - I really can't believe it."

Ronson's album pipped Fall Out Boy to the post - trailing by less than 1,900 copies - while All About That Bass singer Meghan Trainor took second spot on the singles chart with Lips Are Movin', leaping 48 places up the charts.

Advertisement

Uptown Funk even broke its own record, being streamed 2.562 million times in the last seven days. Earlier this month it had hit 2.555 million. It's now been number one for six non-consecutive weeks, with combined chart sales of 120,000.