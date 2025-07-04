Held at Lytham Green in St Annes, the festival is ready for a full weekend party.

And what's more, the event still has some tickets available, if you fancy a last-minute adventure to North West England.

Here's everything you need to know...

Who is on the Lytham Festival line-up? Performers and set times

Gates for the festival (general admission, The Garden and accessible gates) will open each day at 5pm.

Each day will run until 11pm, with the exception of Sunday, which has a 10:30pm curfew.

Here are the stage times for the weekend.

Friday 4th July

9pm: Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette 7.45pm: Liz Phair

Liz Phair 6pm: Train

Train 5pm: Lottery Winners

Saturday 5th July

9.15pm: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake 7.15pm: Jess Glynne

Jess Glynne 6.15pm: Dagny

Dagny 5.15pm: CTRL

Sunday 6th July

10.30pm: XV

XV 8pm: Simple Minds

Simple Minds 5.45pm: Texas

Texas 5.15pm: A Tribute to Mike Peter and The Alarm

A Tribute to Mike Peter and The Alarm 4.15pm: Cast

Cast 4pm: Pete Waterman – The Hitman DJ set

How do I buy tickets to Lytham Festival 2025?

As of Friday, last-minute tickets are still available for Lytham Festival.

You can either get full weekend tickets or purchase for days separately.

You can buy your tickets on Ticketmaster.

