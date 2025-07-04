Lytham Festival 2025 schedule: Full line-up and set times
As festival season continues, here's everything you need to know about Lytham – including when to see the headliners.
Festival season is still going strong, and Lytham Festival is bringing some good music and good vibes to Lancashire this weekend.
This small but mighty event kicked off on Thursday 3rd July with the legendary Stevie Wonder, with Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake and Texas still to come.
Held at Lytham Green in St Annes, the festival is ready for a full weekend party.
And what's more, the event still has some tickets available, if you fancy a last-minute adventure to North West England.
Here's everything you need to know...
Who is on the Lytham Festival line-up? Performers and set times
Gates for the festival (general admission, The Garden and accessible gates) will open each day at 5pm.
Each day will run until 11pm, with the exception of Sunday, which has a 10:30pm curfew.
Here are the stage times for the weekend.
Friday 4th July
- 9pm: Alanis Morissette
- 7.45pm: Liz Phair
- 6pm: Train
- 5pm: Lottery Winners
Saturday 5th July
- 9.15pm: Justin Timberlake
- 7.15pm: Jess Glynne
- 6.15pm: Dagny
- 5.15pm: CTRL
Sunday 6th July
- 10.30pm: XV
- 8pm: Simple Minds
- 5.45pm: Texas
- 5.15pm: A Tribute to Mike Peter and The Alarm
- 4.15pm: Cast
- 4pm: Pete Waterman – The Hitman DJ set
How do I buy tickets to Lytham Festival 2025?
As of Friday, last-minute tickets are still available for Lytham Festival.
You can either get full weekend tickets or purchase for days separately.
You can buy your tickets on Ticketmaster.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.