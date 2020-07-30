Little Mix member Jesy said, "We can't wait to get the nation together digitally to perform some of our favourite songs for one big party in their homes and gardens."

Leigh-Anne said, “We've been devastated that we couldn't perform live this Summer, it's the thing we have missed the most as a band."

What time is the Little Mix Meerkat Music concert?

Little Mix's Meerkat music digital performance will be aired on Friday 21st August 2020 at 8pm.

More like this

The concert is free for everyone to watch, and follows on from Meerkat Music's previous Take That gig, which reunited the band with Robbie Williams.

How to watch Little Mix concert from home

The event will be live-streamed via the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube page and Facebook Live.

Organised by Comparethemarket.com, the Little Mix gig will be 'hosted' by meerkat mogul Aleksandr and his long-suffering pal Sergei, who will also interview Little Mix. The event will also support the work of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Liz Darran, Marketing Director at comparethemarket.com, said, "After the success of the first Meerkat Music performance with Take That and Robbie Williams, we're delighted to return for our second performance with the biggest girl band on the planet – Little Mix. It's been a challenging time for families, musicians, and everyone else in the UK – and we want to bring a smile to the faces of the nation, and create another memorable night of great entertainment."

Fancy a shout out before the gig? Both Little Mix's fans and comparethemarket.com rewards members have the chance to request pre-show messages here.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.