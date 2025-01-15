"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist," McNamara wrote.

"She passed at around 10:20am. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable."

The statement continued: "She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments.

"Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Nolan rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the pop group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

The band had a run of hits in the late 1970s and ‘80s, including the disco classic I’m in the Mood for Dancing, and, at their height, went on to tour with Frank Sinatra.

Their group's other hits included Who’s Gonna Rock You, Attention to Me and Chemistry.

Nolan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and, after six years of treatment, was given the all clear in 2011.

But in 2017, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. Three years later, the cancer had reached her brain.

Nolan has opened up about her illness since her diagnosis, saying in December she was "not scared of dying".

She told OK! Magazine: "I’m not scared of dying, I’m sad that it’s going to happen. I’ve [got] four cancers, about two tumours in my brain."

She added: "Everything is changing, and things I didn’t even know were changing. Just make time for the people you love.

"You’ve got to cherish your moments and don’t dwell."

Nolan is survived by her sisters Anne, Coleen and Maureen, and their family of children and grandchildren.