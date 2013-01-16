Since its Christmas Day release in the United States, the movie has won over fans and critics alike, scooping three Golden Globes last Sunday, including best actor and best supporting actress in a musical or comedy for Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. The film also garnered eight Oscar nominations, including nods for Jackman and Hathaway, as well as being shortlisted in the best picture category.

Climbing to second place in this week's UK box office chart is Ang Lee's Life of Pi, grossing £2.3 million, followed by Ryan Gosling's latest release, Gangster Squad which earned just shy of £2.1 million.

Completing the top five are last week's number one, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, starring Sherlock's Martin Freeman, and The Impossible - based on a family's experiences during the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.

Here is the UK box office ten in full:

1. (-) Les Misérables - £8,127,991

2. (3) Life of Pi - £2,339,593

3. (-) Gangster Squad - £2,090,614

4. (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - £1,861,157

5. (2) The Impossible - £1,859,505

6. (-) Texas Chainsaw 3D - £1,247,735

7. (4) Quartet - £891,829

8. (5) Jack Reacher - £690,043

9. (6) Pitch Perfect - £453,205

10. (7) Parental Guidance - £401,627