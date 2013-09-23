Leona Lewis to make her film debut
The 2006 X Factor winner has landed her first acting role in musical chick flick Holiday! alongside comedian Katy Brand
Ever since her X Factor win back in 2006, Leona Lewis has carved out a successful pop career, hitting the number one spot on both sides of the Atlantic. But her next project sees her add a new string to her bow with her big screen debut in a British musical produced by the team behind StreetDance 3D.
Holiday! will tell the tale of a holiday romance love triangle, an upcoming wedding and old flames and will star British comedian Katy Brand and Greg Wise (Sense & Sensibility) alongside newcomers Annabel Scholey, Hannah Arterton and Giulio Berruti.
The chick flick is currently shooting in Italy and the UK for release in summer 2014 and has promised a soundtrack packed with British chart hits from the 80s, including Human League's Don't You Want Me Baby, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper, Wham's Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and, we might have guessed, Madonna's Holiday.
And in addition to the on-screen talent, Holiday! has a stellar team behind the scenes with Oscar-winning music producer and composer Anne Dudley (who worked on 2012's Les Misérables) also on board.
Lewis has already been tweeting her excitement from the film's Italian set and sharing pictures with her million plus followers: