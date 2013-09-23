The chick flick is currently shooting in Italy and the UK for release in summer 2014 and has promised a soundtrack packed with British chart hits from the 80s, including Human League's Don't You Want Me Baby, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper, Wham's Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and, we might have guessed, Madonna's Holiday.

And in addition to the on-screen talent, Holiday! has a stellar team behind the scenes with Oscar-winning music producer and composer Anne Dudley (who worked on 2012's Les Misérables) also on board.

Advertisement

Lewis has already been tweeting her excitement from the film's Italian set and sharing pictures with her million plus followers: