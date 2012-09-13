According to organisers, 20 million people applied for tickets for this gig (the most demand for a gig in music history), but only 18,000 were lucky enough to win seats through the worldwide lottery. That’s why now, the band are giving fans the chance to relive that momentous night in cinemas around the world.

On 17 October, the entire gig will be screened in 1,500 cinemas in 40 countries across the world, with an audio and video release of the concert expected on 19 November across multiple formats.

Tickets for the cinema experience, which will be available at selected Cineworld, Apollo, Picturehouse, Showcase and Vue cinemas in the UK, are available now through the official band website.

Here’s a trailer for the event: