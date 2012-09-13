Led Zeppelin Celebration Day reunion gig to be released in cinemas worldwide
2007 tribute concert will be screened in 1,500 cinemas across 40 countries on 17 October
On 10 December 2007, 27-years after their last headline show, Led Zeppelin took to the stage at London’s 02 Arena to headline a tribute concert in memory of Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Etegun.
The next two hours consisted of founding members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant being joined by their late drummers son, Jason Bonham, to perform 16 of the band’s biggest hits including Whole Lotta Love, Rock and Roll and Stairway to Heaven.
According to organisers, 20 million people applied for tickets for this gig (the most demand for a gig in music history), but only 18,000 were lucky enough to win seats through the worldwide lottery. That’s why now, the band are giving fans the chance to relive that momentous night in cinemas around the world.
On 17 October, the entire gig will be screened in 1,500 cinemas in 40 countries across the world, with an audio and video release of the concert expected on 19 November across multiple formats.
Tickets for the cinema experience, which will be available at selected Cineworld, Apollo, Picturehouse, Showcase and Vue cinemas in the UK, are available now through the official band website.
Here’s a trailer for the event: