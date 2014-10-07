Jake Bugg, Chris Martin, Paloma Faith, One Direction, Sam Smith and Florence Welch were also part of the historic moment – along with the BBC's own Lauren Laverne, Jools Holland and Zane Lowe – as for the first time all BBC outlets, from BBC1 to 6 Music, iPlayer to local radio stations, simultaneously aired the same broadcast.

God Only Knows will be available to download from midnight tonight and available in shops later this week. The proceeds will go to Children in Need.

Producer Ethan Johns said: "To make so much diversity work within one piece of music was quite a challenge. I feel like I've taken a 1,000 piece puzzle and just thrown it in the air."

Brian Wilson said: "All the artists did such a beautiful job I can't thank them enough. I'm just honoured that God Only Knows was chosen. An extremely spiritual song and one of the best I've written."