Kylie Minogue is leading the race for this year’s Christmas number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Australian pop star’s festive single XMAS is currently 7,000 units ahead of Wham’s Last Christmas.

Last Christmas never topped the charts when it was first released in 1984, but finally hit Number 1 in 2023, before retaining the title last year as well.

In third place, and just 231 chart units behind Wham, is Together for Palestine’s charity single, Lullaby, which features Brian Eno, Celeste, Bastille‘s Dan Smith and many more.

All proceeds from the single will go towards three Palestinian-led charities – Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Taawon and Palestine Medical Relief Service – amid the war in Gaza.

XMAS’ success is down to fans buying physical copies, as well as it being one of Amazon’s now yearly exclusive Christmas songs, meaning it features prominently in Amazon’s recommendations whenever fans ask Alexa for Christmas music.

Kylie also performed the song on Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing, treating fans to the single's YMCA-inspired choreography that sees her spell out XMAS.

Although her album, Kylie Christmas, topped the charts last week, XMAS would be Kylie’s first Number 1 single since Slow in 2003.

