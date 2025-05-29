However, lead singer Caleb Followill recently announced that the gigs had been called off after he “shattered” his heel while playing with his children.

In a video posted to the band’s official Instagram page, Followill explained: "Hello to everyone out there, especially our European fans that are coming to see us this summer. Unfortunately I regret to inform you that those shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day."

He continued: "I broke my foot pretty bad just playing with my kids… It’s pretty gnarly and I’ll spare all the details. But we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery.

"I’m on the mend, but they’ve told me that I can’t be on my feet, travelling, or anything for the next eight weeks or so. That’s a big bummer.

"We were so excited. We’ve been preparing for this tour for a long time, we’ve been preparing for a lot of things."

He added: "We’ve been in the studio recording, we have a bunch of new songs, we were going to debut a few of them on this run.

"We had a lot of exciting things planned and now we’re going to have to pivot and find a new way to continue the work that we’ve started.’

"I’m very excited for when we do get to show you the stuff we’re doing, and in the meantime we’re going to do whatever work we can while I have these limitations.

"Exciting stuff is coming, I know this isn’t the message anyone wants to hear, and it’s certainly not the message I want to be sending, but it’s going to be alright.

"Everything is going to be good. Hopefully, we will see y’all soon."

The video ended with Caleb panning the camera across to his leg, which was in a cast.

Kings of Leon. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The band, which also comprises Jared, Nathan and Matthew Followill, shared a separate statement which read: "Kings of Leon are updating fans that Caleb Followill has recently sustained a serious injury, shattering his heel and requiring a significant emergency surgery, that will prevent him from travelling and performing."

It continued: "The anticipated recovery process is expected to take eight weeks, under strict guidance of expert orthopaedic specialists.

"The band regrets to report that they will need to cancel all upcoming UK and European festival headline shows in June and July of this year."

