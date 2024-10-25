However, in an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday (25th October), Bush said she has "lots of ideas" she wants to pursue.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it's been a long time," she said.

Bush added that any new music she releases has "got to be different", just as all of her previous albums are from one another.

In 2014, Bush announced her first live shows in 35 years, with tickets to all 22 dates selling out in less than 15 minutes. She has not performed live since.

Despite being eager to work on new music, Bush said she was not yet ready to get back on stage, saying: "I'm not there yet."

Musician Kate Bush performing live, circa 1978. Getty

Despite shying away from the spotlight over the last few years, Bush was introduced to a new, younger generation of fans in 2022, after her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill was featured heavily in Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things.

Thanks to a viral trend on TikTok, the song topped the UK charts 37 years after it was first released.

Speaking about the resurgence of interest in the song, Bush later said on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour: "I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting."

She continued: "But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

When host Emma Barnett asked how the singer would describe the song’s meaning for its newer audience, Bush added: "I really like people to hear a song and take from it what they want.

"But originally it was written as the idea of a man and a woman swapping with each other. Just to feel what it was like, from the other side."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.