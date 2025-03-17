After only playing five songs, the 70,000-people theatre was thrown into darkness midway through their performance of Don’t Stop Believin’, with the sound and stage visuals at the venue cutting out.

While fans continued to sing the song, believing it to be part of the performance, the road team quickly stormed the stage with fire extinguishers and aimed at the drum’s riser.

The event was then abruptly cancelled, with the crowd asked to evacuate.

On social media, Deen Castronovo, who has been a drummer with the band since 1998, shared pictures of the tech team crawling under the drum riser to try and observe the damage.

He wrote: "Hey, Houston! An act of God tonight! Fire broke out underneath the stage – right under my drum riser!

"I was literally on fire for 4-and-a-half songs, all the power cables melted, and the show was a BUST! That doesn’t mean we won’t be back soon, because we love you all – and WE WILL RETURN! #dontstopbelievin God bless you all!"

The band have continued their other scheduled performances, appearing at Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, California, the next day.

Jonathan Cain, Todd Jensen, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, Journey founder Neal Schon, Journey co-founder Gregg Rolie, and Deen Castronovo. Brian Ach/Getty Images

Houston Rodeo’s official statement about the cancellation read: "Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight’s Journey concert. We sincerely apologise to all fans for this disappointment.

"Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and refunds as soon as possible."

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.