"Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors," the post said.

Known as the godfather of British blues, Mayall is credited with playing a big role in the revival of the genre in the late 1960s.

He was born in Macclesfield and grew up in Manchester, before founding his band the Bluesbreakers in London in 1963.

"The only reason I was born in Macclesfield was because my father was a drinker, and that’s where his favourite pub was," he once said.

Over the years, Bluesbreakers members included Clapton and Jack Bruce, who later went on to found Cream; Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac; future Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor; Harvey Mandel and Larry Taylor of Canned Heat; and Jon Mark and John Almond, who went on to form the Mark-Almond band.

John Mayall, Hughie Flint, Eric Clapton and John McVie. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mayall released over 30 albums throughout his career, both as a member of bands and as a solo artist.

His 1966 album Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton is often considered one of the best British blues albums.

Mayall received his first Grammy nomination for Wake Up Call, which featured guest artists Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Mick Taylor and Albert Collins, and gained a second nod in 2022 for his album The Sun Is Shining Down.

He was selected for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, and was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2005.

The superstar is survived by his six children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, the family statement on Instagram added.

"He is also surrounded with love by his previous wives, Pamela and Maggie, his devoted secretary, Jane, and his close friends," it said.

"We, the Mayall family, cannot thank his fans and long list of band members enough for the support and love we were blessed to experience secondhand over the last six decades."