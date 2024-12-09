As reported by NBC News, the allegation comes from an anonymous accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, who claims she was assaulted at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

The accuser's lawsuit was originally filed under New York's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act in October, and was refiled on Sunday to list rapper and businessman Jay-Z, real name Sean Carter, as a defendant.

It was filed by a lawyer named Tony Buzbee, who has filed several lawsuits accusing Combs of assault and rape. Combs faces 30 other lawsuits, and has denied all allegations against him, including this one.

In the legal filing, which seeks unspecified damages, the accuser claims that in the year 2000 she approached limousine drivers outside the venue for the VMAs, to try to gain access to the show. She claims was told by one driver that he was employed by Combs and that she "fit what Diddy was looking for".

The lawsuit states that she was driven by the chauffeur to a party with "many celebrities" that evening, where she was asked to sign a document she believes to be a non-disclosure agreement.

The accuser claims a waitress offered her a drink that made her feel "woozy", so she went into a room to lie down. It was at this point that the lawsuit claims Combs and Carter entered the room with a female celebrity, before Carter held her down and raped her, followed by Combs doing the same. The unnamed female celebrity is said to have watched.

The accuser claims she fought back, and escaped when Combs backed away in surprise.

In a statement posted on the social media of his company Roc Nation, Carter denied the allegations against him, saying: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Jay Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The statement continued: "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?

"These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!

"I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I'm more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.

“My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.

“You (Buzbee) have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.

"Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable."

In a statement responding to the amended lawsuit, Combs's legal team said it was the latest in a series of "shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr Combs".

Buzbee told Sky News in a statement: "The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court."

In a previous Instagram post following reports that a lawsuit had been filed against his firm claiming extortion, Buzbee denied the claim, saying: "We won’t allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers to intimidate or silence sexual assault survivors.

"The case filed against my firm is not only without legal merit, it is laughable... It is obvious that the frivolous lawsuit filed against my firm is an aggressive attempt to intimidate or silence me and ultimately my clients. That effort is a gross miscalculation.

"I have confidence that with full public disclosure all of this will sort itself out."

For support and advice on matters discussed in this article, please visit www.rapecrisis.org.uk, call the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to Rape Crisis online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.