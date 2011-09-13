Jamie Foxx named as host of Michael Jackson tribute concert
Actor and singer to front controversial live event in Cardiff
Jamie Foxx is to host a Michael Jackson tribute concert in Cardiff next month.
The actor and singer, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of music legend Ray Charles in 2004 biopic, Ray, said he was “honoured” to have been chosen.
Speaking to MTV, he said of Jackson, "Michael was larger than life and I have admired him, honoured him, joked about him but always loved and respected him.
"I hope I honour his legacy in a way that would make him laugh and cry."
Christina Aguilera, JLS and Cee-Lo Green are among those set to perform live at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on 8 October.
More like this
The concert has been the subject of some controversy, with Michael’s brothers Randy and Jermaine accusing organiser Global Live of “misjudging” the timing.
Michael Jackson's former doctor, Conrad Murray, is likely to be in the news at the time of the event as he stands trial for involuntary manslaughter.