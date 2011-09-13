Jamie Foxx is to host a Michael Jackson tribute concert in Cardiff next month.

Advertisement

The actor and singer, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of music legend Ray Charles in 2004 biopic, Ray, said he was “honoured” to have been chosen.

Speaking to MTV, he said of Jackson, "Michael was larger than life and I have admired him, honoured him, joked about him but always loved and respected him.

"I hope I honour his legacy in a way that would make him laugh and cry."

Christina Aguilera, JLS and Cee-Lo Green are among those set to perform live at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on 8 October.

More like this

The concert has been the subject of some controversy, with Michael’s brothers Randy and Jermaine accusing organiser Global Live of “misjudging” the timing.

Advertisement

Michael Jackson's former doctor, Conrad Murray, is likely to be in the news at the time of the event as he stands trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement