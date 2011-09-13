Speaking to MTV, he said of Jackson, "Michael was larger than life and I have admired him, honoured him, joked about him but always loved and respected him.

"I hope I honour his legacy in a way that would make him laugh and cry."

Christina Aguilera, JLS and Cee-Lo Green are among those set to perform live at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on 8 October.

More like this

The concert has been the subject of some controversy, with Michael’s brothers Randy and Jermaine accusing organiser Global Live of “misjudging” the timing.

Advertisement

Michael Jackson's former doctor, Conrad Murray, is likely to be in the news at the time of the event as he stands trial for involuntary manslaughter.