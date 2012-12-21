It's the end of the world! Your essential apocalyptic playlist
Can't think of anything better to do as you await the arrival of the four horsemen? Then check out these end of the world pop classics
It's official - the world's coming to an end*!
You've little more than an hour to go until the world goes pop and disappears for all eternity. Or a wave of "enlightened consciousness" subsumes the whole of mankind. One of the two. Those Mayans were vague...
Anyway, assuming you're not running to the hills (and if you are, kudos for reading RadioTimes.com and fleeing certain doom simultaneously), we've put together a suitably apocalyptic Spotify playlist to help you while away those last few minutes before armageddon.
Here's what's on offer:
Europe – The Final Countdown
The Doors – The End
R.E.M. – It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Metallica – The Four Horsemen
Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes To Midnight
Prince – 1999
Fedor Smirnoff – Mayan Prophecy - Original Mix
Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
Bob Geldof – The End Of The World
The Cure – The End Of The World
Green Day – Last Night On Earth
Moby – Sky Is Broken, The
The Clash – Stop The World
Nena – 99 Red Balloons
More like this
So enjoy! You might as well. After all, you won't get another chance...
*According to the Mayan calendar, Sky News and the authors of several dozen "Mind, Body & Spirit" paperbacks