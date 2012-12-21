Anyway, assuming you're not running to the hills (and if you are, kudos for reading RadioTimes.com and fleeing certain doom simultaneously), we've put together a suitably apocalyptic Spotify playlist to help you while away those last few minutes before armageddon.

Here's what's on offer:

Europe – The Final Countdown

The Doors – The End

R.E.M. – It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Metallica – The Four Horsemen

Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes To Midnight

Prince – 1999

Fedor Smirnoff – Mayan Prophecy - Original Mix

Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

Bob Geldof – The End Of The World

The Cure – The End Of The World

Green Day – Last Night On Earth

Moby – Sky Is Broken, The

The Clash – Stop The World

Nena – 99 Red Balloons

So enjoy! You might as well. After all, you won't get another chance...

*According to the Mayan calendar, Sky News and the authors of several dozen "Mind, Body & Spirit" paperbacks