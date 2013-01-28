Yesterday, Fey hinted at her desire to create a musical of the film. Speaking on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards before scooping the prize for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, the star of 30 Rock responded to questions about a sung-through version, saying: "Maybe! We want to. I would love to."

She went on to reveal to E! that she's "trying to develop it, actually, with my husband, who does all the music for 30 Rock. And I think Paramount's on board, yeah."

Personally, we think the idea of songs based around Spring Flings, the Mathletes and, of course, Glenn Coco would be pretty awesome, especially as the original stars of the film are also known for their singing capabilities.

Seyfried went on to appear as the lead in the big-screen adaptation of Mamma Mia and has most recently displayed her impressive vocal range as Cosette in the Oscar-nominated Les Misérables. Lohan, meanwhile, has had singing roles in teen movies Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday, although her post-Mean Girls career has enjoyed, er, limited success.

So could we be about to see Mean Girls take to Broadway or the West End stage for an awesome musical with awesome songs, awesome actors and an awesome script? Let's face it, it would be pretty grool...

For a taster, here are the Plastics on stage performing Jingle Bell Rock: