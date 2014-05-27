The Voice mentor is seen dancing with Abbington who is wearing a frumpy wedding dress and clutching a bouquet of wilted flowers to match her sombre expression. The video for the band's new single Meanwhile Up in Heaven sees the pair waltzing around a deserted fairground before they're joined by an assortment of nurses, soldiers, astronauts and nuns.

It's all a little drab and dreary - to match this drizzly Tuesday morning - so if the Kaiser Chiefs aren't your jam, skip to 2 minutes 20 seconds for a glimpse of Abbington's cameo:

The latest single is from the band's chart-topping album Education, Education, Education & War and is released on 30 June.